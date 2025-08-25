- Birch Forest: Fixed flickering trees when loading directly into the Birch Forest
- Canyon Temple: Fixed a save/load bug that hindered you from walking across the pushable in a canyon temple puzzle
- Traindepot: Optimized bridge model LOD for medium quality
- Fixed small issues in German & Swiss German localization
- Achievements: Achievements unlocked in the demo will no longer be blocked from being unlocked in the main game
- Flowers: Fixed a bug where painting flowers were spawned already and collecting them would not reveal the painting.
Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.2.1
