25 August 2025 Build 19725714 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Birch Forest: Fixed flickering trees when loading directly into the Birch Forest
  • Canyon Temple: Fixed a save/load bug that hindered you from walking across the pushable in a canyon temple puzzle
  • Traindepot: Optimized bridge model LOD for medium quality
  • Fixed small issues in German & Swiss German localization
  • Achievements: Achievements unlocked in the demo will no longer be blocked from being unlocked in the main game
  • Flowers: Fixed a bug where painting flowers were spawned already and collecting them would not reveal the painting.

