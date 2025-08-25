- Ecosystem is now fully functional, with both mechanical impact and clear visual feedback.
- Tiles and ecosystem health interact more directly, making land depletion and recovery easier to understand.
- Restoring land now shows up as part of your “Gains,” reinforcing its value.
Animals
- Animals are now active agents on the map, feeding and drinking from the same tiles as you.
- Animals show their intent - you can choose to allow them succeed or force them away, shaping the outcome.
- Their survival (or death) impacts the ecosystem, adding new pressure to manage.
UI & Feedback
- Survival stat bars (Hunger, Thirst, Ecosystem) now provide clearer feedback when values increase or decrease.
- Tile Info UI has been restructured for better readability.
- Radial action menu center reworked to reduce duplicated info and highlight the most important details.
- Path projection now shows the movement cost for each tile along the route.
- Added missing movement cost display to smaller tiles.
- Improved notifications when movement fails: you’ll now see whether you’re out of Action Points or the tile is blocked.
Technical
- Saves are no longer wiped between build versions — your progress will carry over across updates.
Extras
- A few new “easter eggs” have been added for players who like to read every tooltip and description.
Changed files in this update