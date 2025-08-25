 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725708 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ecosystem

  • Ecosystem is now fully functional, with both mechanical impact and clear visual feedback.
  • Tiles and ecosystem health interact more directly, making land depletion and recovery easier to understand.
  • Restoring land now shows up as part of your “Gains,” reinforcing its value.


Animals

  • Animals are now active agents on the map, feeding and drinking from the same tiles as you.
  • Animals show their intent - you can choose to allow them succeed or force them away, shaping the outcome.
  • Their survival (or death) impacts the ecosystem, adding new pressure to manage.


UI & Feedback

  • Survival stat bars (Hunger, Thirst, Ecosystem) now provide clearer feedback when values increase or decrease.
  • Tile Info UI has been restructured for better readability.
  • Radial action menu center reworked to reduce duplicated info and highlight the most important details.
  • Path projection now shows the movement cost for each tile along the route.
  • Added missing movement cost display to smaller tiles.
  • Improved notifications when movement fails: you’ll now see whether you’re out of Action Points or the tile is blocked.


Technical
  • Saves are no longer wiped between build versions — your progress will carry over across updates.


Extras
  • A few new “easter eggs” have been added for players who like to read every tooltip and description.

