Hey everyone,

It’s been a while since our last post, because we’ve been busy cooking something special for you!

We’re so excited to share our brand-new free Update ‘Shrimplosion’- this one’s for those of you who love tiny pet chaos (and that space shrimp video )!

You can see the famous Shrimp band in action in the trailer below:

Here’s what’s swimming your way:

🦐 The Shrimplosion is in town ! A legendary music band of 4 shrimps can now be obtained, and will even start playing their hit song once they’re placed in your aquarium.

💰 New shop tab, with a wide array of items (including mutators 👀) and exclusive decorations!

🐚 Fishing cosmetics shop, where you can buy cool new ship skins and effects using shells!

🐠 15 new fish and shellfish species , including the sea bunny 🐰

(Full list: Blue Crayfish, Amano Shrimp, Babaulti Shrimp, Blue Velvet Shrimp, Crystal Red Shrimp, Ghost Shrimp, Mantis Shrimp, Common Jellyfish, Flying Fish, Sea Bunny, Magical Magmafish, and The Shrimplosion band!).

🎁 15 new tank decorations

(Full list: Golden Chest, Blue Crystal, Pink Crystal, Runic Stone, Rock Cave, Clay Pot, Moss Balls, Stacked Stones, and 5 New Seaweed and wood Types).

🧼 Introducing the Instaclean: a new tank tool that’ll clean your aquarium in one swipe

🎉 +1 new aquarium tank !

📍 New quests, and a bigger quest pool!

We’ve also had a lot of requests for it, so we’re bringing back the time-limited Axolotl Event! If you didn’t get one before, now is your chance to make your tank that much cuter! ♥️

As always, we would like to extend a huge thank you to our amazing community. Your creations and feedback are always a source of inspiration for our updates 🙂. We can’t wait to see how you customise your tanks, now with tiny concerts!





Best fishes!

- Can & Egon from the Lunheim Team 🐙