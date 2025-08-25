25.08.2025

Hello Hoop Fighters!

This is my first update and last update before my military service :'(

I will be in the military for the whole month of September. Before that, I'll fix all the bugs.



In this update, I fixed the issues based on feedbacks, optimized the performance and system and added new features.

New Features

First, we can now take energy drinks around the map in multiplayer. They provide 75% of the stamina.

In multiplayer, when players scored, the ball would go to random section of the map from the center of the field. The new update includes a machine for this. Instead of randomly, the machine throws the ball to the center of the map.

You can now auto-pass the ball in multiplayer! If your teammate is in your line of sight, the ball will automatically go to your teammate. To be clear, there are arrows for the auto-pass indicators.

Bug Fixes & Improvements (based on your feedback on Multiplayer Mode)

Fixed tutorial bugs.

Fixed tutorial and game joystick issues.

Reduced the damage-free cooldown .

Optimized pick-up the ball.

Fixed chance ratios for 3-pointers.

You can still damage a player even if they're in the air.

No damage particle remade.

Lobby code error on private lobbies fixed.

Players can stand up faster.

Camera focus bug fixed.

Ball velocity bug fixed when player fails.

Lobby list ON-GAME label added.

Warmup shootbar bug fixed.

No Input or weird Input fixed.

Upcoming features:

Bots will add to game both Coop and Multiplayer.

Tournament mode.

FREE cosmetic DLC.

Wish me luck for military service :)

Best regards.

Kağan "ka6an" Ayten