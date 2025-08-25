 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725625
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.10

🛠️BUG FIXES

  • Fixed some potential soft locks in a couple places

  • Removed an erroneous "Scan" prompt from the Debris Field

  • Changed Senpf 'Death' Sound Effect

Changed files in this update

Depot 757942
