25 August 2025 Build 19725598
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates and Optimizations:
1. Fixed an issue where closing the furnace via the radial menu would not interrupt production.
2. Increased the brightness range of torches.
3. Increased creature oil drop rate.
4. Improved fish trap efficiency.
5. Fixed building structure issues.
6. Fixed the hard control issue with hugging.
7. Fixed a bug where the planting quest wouldn't trigger if the farmland was a high level.
8. Adjusted the incubator to preserve eggs better.
9. Increased the capacity and preservation power of the preservation box.
10. Increased the number of slots in the savings jar and wooden crate.
11. Fixed an issue where affinity could display above 100.
12. Adjusted data structures (can avoid some odd issues).

