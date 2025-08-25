This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Small patch for what we're still currently calling the beta branch. We'll have some changes to the way these are being managed very shortly, in part to also start bringing patches back to the live branch of SC.

I have to give a little speech about where I've been for the past couple of months, so if you only came for the patch notes, scroll on down. My finances hit the wall a couple months ago, and despite all the great stuff we've got in the pipe, a lot of it really just around the corner, I have to take care of my family first and foremost and had to redirect the majority of my effort into some freelance work to get our heads back above water. We're doing good now, and at the after this week is up I will be toning my side gigs back down to refocus on everything we've got going on in the Solace multiverse!

It's also been 37C+ (98F+) for almost 3 months over here!

Stay cool, stay safe, and happy gaming!

v 1.2.0.8 2025.8.25

- Fixed a bug causing some rocks to not disappear after being mined

- Fixed the sledgehammer shader causing problems at night

- Temporarily deactivating ugly desert cliffs altogether

- Updated starter tutorial quest's referencing masonry instead of bushcraft professions

