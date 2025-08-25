 Skip to content
Build 19725554
Update notes via Steam Community

Overseas Territory Cup Expanded


The Anglo-French Territory Cup has been renamed the Overseas Territory Cup and expanded to feature four main groups representing overseas territories: French, UK, Americas/OFC (USA, Australia, New Zealand, Chile), and UEFA overseas territories (Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Denmark). This expansion brings the total number of participating overseas territory teams to 44. Each country’s territories hold their own qualifiers and group stages, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals to compete for the championship.



New teams


Added a few island teams (Madeira, Azores, Christmas Island, Canary Islands etc) for the expanded Overseas Territory Cup.

Added a few more women national teams (American Samoa, Angola, Pakistan).

Web site:
https://simcups.com

