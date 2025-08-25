 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725548
🌟 Improvements


  • Game window is no longer forced to top when in draggable window mode
  • Half / Max icons have been replaced with plain text
  • All underground resources (mines, gas, oil) have had their starting amounts increased by 4x

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1928082
