25 August 2025 Build 19725493 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new music track for The Mines
  • Added music for The City of Gold
  • You now have a little bit more time before the victory screen comes up
  • The Jewel is now held above Flint's head when picked up
  • Made some of Risky Riches' attacks easier to dodge
  • Fixed laser and lightning rendering
  • Made some City of Gold enemies easier
  • All lasers now have a warning before they appear
  • Spikes take slightly longer to pop up

