- Added a new music track for The Mines
- Added music for The City of Gold
- You now have a little bit more time before the victory screen comes up
- The Jewel is now held above Flint's head when picked up
- Made some of Risky Riches' attacks easier to dodge
- Fixed laser and lightning rendering
- Made some City of Gold enemies easier
- All lasers now have a warning before they appear
- Spikes take slightly longer to pop up
More Music (Early Access 57.3)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2372451
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2372452
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2372453
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update