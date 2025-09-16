Fixed a bug where high-level managers no longer received offers from smaller clubs (it is also important that you do not want to take any employees with you)

Added a text note in the game explaining that taking employees with you makes it impossible to move to smaller clubs

Added a text note in the guide explaining that taking employees with you makes it difficult or completely impossible to move to smaller clubs

Fixed a bug where you still got a wrong warning that not all ad boards had been sold

Fixed a bug in the editor that the IDs of international cups were not transferred correctly (this made it impossible to exchange their graphics in the game); please note that the DB must be re-exported (it then works only with new save games)

Expansion in the guide how to exchange cup graphics for international cups, continental cups of the national teams and global competitions

Updated guide on changing focal lengths (this works for all cameras by pressing "Z")

Transfer market: More youth players are being promoted to the second teams

Transfer market: Weaker players are less frequently promoted to the first team as substitutes or newly signed

Improved calculation of goalkeeper ratings

Improvements to the return of loan players in the event of relegation with corresponding clauses and if the club to which a player is loaned leaves the league system

Improved development of fans and members at clubs that have few of them at the start of the game (e.g. newly founded or very small clubs)

Display of achievements in the country info at the bottom activated

Calculation of building values for multi-storey buildings corrected

Red cards are now taken into account during the game when displaying the team values on the wings and in the centre

Passive income: Annual interest is now calculated correctly and no longer refers to the entire term of the investment

Fixed a bug in the editor where resetting the start year did not work due to restrictions on birth years