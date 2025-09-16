 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19725165 Edited 16 September 2025 – 11:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where high-level managers no longer received offers from smaller clubs (it is also important that you do not want to take any employees with you)

  • Added a text note in the game explaining that taking employees with you makes it impossible to move to smaller clubs

  • Added a text note in the guide explaining that taking employees with you makes it difficult or completely impossible to move to smaller clubs

  • Fixed a bug where you still got a wrong warning that not all ad boards had been sold

  • Fixed a bug in the editor that the IDs of international cups were not transferred correctly (this made it impossible to exchange their graphics in the game); please note that the DB must be re-exported (it then works only with new save games)

  • Expansion in the guide how to exchange cup graphics for international cups, continental cups of the national teams and global competitions

  • Updated guide on changing focal lengths (this works for all cameras by pressing "Z")

  • Transfer market: More youth players are being promoted to the second teams

  • Transfer market: Weaker players are less frequently promoted to the first team as substitutes or newly signed

  • Improved calculation of goalkeeper ratings

  • Improvements to the return of loan players in the event of relegation with corresponding clauses and if the club to which a player is loaned leaves the league system

  • Improved development of fans and members at clubs that have few of them at the start of the game (e.g. newly founded or very small clubs)

  • Display of achievements in the country info at the bottom activated

  • Calculation of building values for multi-storey buildings corrected

  • Red cards are now taken into account during the game when displaying the team values on the wings and in the centre

  • Passive income: Annual interest is now calculated correctly and no longer refers to the entire term of the investment

  • Fixed a bug in the editor where resetting the start year did not work due to restrictions on birth years

  • Editor: Number of possible clubs set to 16,000 (previously 8,000)

Changed files in this update

