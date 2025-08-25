 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725139 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
v2.0.3

Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking certain Outcome sketches.
Fixed an issue where for certain choices the wrong ending cinematic video or audio was shown.

