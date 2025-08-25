- Added current health to the inventory section
- Added arrow and bolt counter
- Added the ability to repeat fishing without leaving the game
- The inventory, map, and log buttons also close the window
- Added the ability to use items directly from the inventory
- The weapon sheath button now also allows to draw the last weapon used
- Save expansion: auto-saves are now saved in three different slots (quick saves also). You can select the auto-save interval in the game settings
- The quick access panel now displays the number of items if there are more than 1
- The torch is now assigned to the quick slot like other consumables
- Added the ability to delete a save
- Added a button to open the stats screen
- Added a new UI element that displays the current combat stance (if available)
- Now the last selected stance is saved when drawing a weapon
- The logic of the inventory slots has been updated - now when the number of slots is exceeded, it automatically increases. This essentially makes the inventory dimensionless
- Added AI logic that helps them get out of water
UI
- Fixed the logic of the skill assignment widget
- Fixed a bug where the scene with the rat could be skipped after making a decision and returning to the selection screen
- Fixed the display of the AO cross on the gamepad
- Removed the UI rudiment (weight)
- Fixed the item stack UI
- When loading the game, all interface widgets are cleared (for example, interaction with an item that remained after loading)
- Removed stat requirements when a skill has already been learned
- Fixed the interface with the gamepad when trading
- Adjusted the distance of small dialogues from NPCs
- Fixed the logic of trading and skill leveling with the gamepad
- Fixed the logic of the smelter interface when it was possible to break the interface by quickly pressing ESC after exiting
- Fixed the display of skills when changing them in combat mode
- Added logic in some places of the interface when double-clicking in combat mode caused a bounce
- Adjusted the weapon sharpening widget
- Fixed the logic of cutscenes when they follow one after another (it was not possible to skip the second cutscene)
- The track on the gamepad works for both tasks and target selection
- Added logic for using quick slots from the gamepad
- Added auto-closing of player widgets when taking damage or starting a dialogue
- Double-clicking while reading no longer breaks focus
- During dialogues, received items are now displayed above the selection window
- The shadow for subtitles does not appear if they have been disabled
- Fixed the description of two clubs whose descriptions were mixed up
- Fixed several situations where the cursor continues to move in the UI
- Fixed a situation where pressing ESC on some machines could cause a loss of focus
- Expanded the safe zone of the loot window (so that a misclick on the button does not cause the window to close)
- Merchants no longer see obstacles on the trading screen (and NPCs passing by)
- Fixed several situations with loss of control when opening containers
- Fixed a number of situations where a black screen of death remained after loading (heh)
- Updated quest journal widget
AI
- AI logic has been improved if the hero climbs into an inaccessible place
- The logic of chickens that interfered with NPCs has been adjusted
- Adjusted NPC logic when they are sitting at a table and the hero talks to them
- Random dialogue lines no longer repeat one after another
- NPC world lines no longer overlap each other
- Improved logic for changing NPC slots (fixes situations where ranged and melee weapons can end up in the same hand)
- Characters no longer turn their bodies during dialogue when an NPC passes by
- Characters without weapons now run away from monsters
- Added a chance for NPCs to say a phrase when trading
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated using shovels and quick slots (thanks to Igor for the detailed video!)
- Weapons can no longer be changed when held in your hands
- Rings are now displayed in the character menu
- The fall calculation formula has been adjusted
- The sorting in the hero's inventory has been completely rewritten
- Skeletons now have an aggressive animal tag
- Quick access items are now removed from all slots when the hero gives them away in quests
- Items from quick slots are now correctly counted and removed when crafting
- Some actions can no longer be performed in aiming mode
- Fixed a number of issues with losing consciousness while crafting a bow
- Fixed weapon duplication when the inventory is completely full
- Fixed the logic of removing weapons from slots in combat mode
- Fixed the collision of spirits of vengeance (they no longer create invisible barriers)
- Added logic for saving and loading the game, which should fix rare situations where saves break
- Added a check for starting a cutscene when a character dies
- Fixed a situation where the camera could rotate 90 degrees when quickly interacting with an NPC after leaving a workbench
- Fixed a situation where it was possible to save/load when opening a door with a fox, and the door remained closed
- Fixed a situation where a dug-up chest with a key became open after loading
- Fixed campfires that were duplicated when loading and incorrectly displayed interactions (light/cook food)
- A chest opened with a key with a code now correctly displays the open status
- Stamina is no longer consumed at shallow depths
- Fixed the IR of fingers that bent unnaturally in some conditions
- Added logic to the combat theme, which triggered several times in a row
- When there are negative debuffs and equipment changes, statuses are no longer duplicated on the inventory screen
- Fixed the display of a phantom arrow when taking damage
- Hunger and thirst comments are not triggered when the value increases and do not play simultaneously
- Fixed a bug where collision with an object disappears after quickly exiting interaction
- Adjusted the limit on tree tilt in wind
- Added a change in the focus point of sound during cutscenes (external sounds no longer break through it)
- When falling on snags and puddles, it is no longer possible to reach for a weapon
- Added auto-save after sleep
- Added logic for digging up treasures so that the hero cannot be killed in the process
- Arrows and bolts now stick to the object when hit (previously only worked for NPCs)
- Collision when arrows hit different objects has been improved
- The crossbow no longer reloads if you put it behind your back or switch to another crossbow.
- Searching for items inside the inventory has been optimized (this allowed for the inventory to be expanded)
- Physical objects from traps no longer launch the hero into the air
- Fixed a situation where an arrow could remain in the hands when taking damage
- When stealing, the distance to NPCs is now also checked
- The lighting in the nighttime main menu has been corrected
- The camera collider has been fixed when using ranged weapons
- Tristan's display in the main menu has been fixed (the sword in the sheath and in the hand was duplicated)
- Shovels now break when used (thanks for the idea!)
- Fixed torch intersection with books, food, etc.
- Fixed looping sound when fishing that remained after completing the mini-game
- Dragable items now detach when dropped
- Adjusted the animation for drinking/eating/reading/digging while intoxicated
- Adjusted the intoxication effect during dialogue
- Adjusted the animation with interactive objects/mini-games and dialogues while intoxicated
- Items from the inventory (books, torches, etc.) can no longer be used underwater or on stairs
- Mosquito blood spit no longer moves through save loading
- The player's loot bag now simulates physics
- Enemy attacks now knock the hero off the ground (e.g. when falling on a puddle)
- The trap now deals lethal damage
- All projectiles are automatically deleted after putting away ranged weapons
- Fixed the use of items while falling
- Fixed a hidden bonus from using certain items (incorrect values)
- Fixed the logic of the torch in different situations (falling, using stands, etc.)
- Fixed a cool abuse where you could jump on water like a water strider by bouncing forward
ETC
- Fixed several holes in the landscape
- Fixed stones without collisions in the grotto
- Updated the model of the container for discarded items
- When using a spear, the item in the left hand is hidden
- Tristan now drops the torch when he loses consciousness
- Fixed collision with barrels on the rack
- Disabled collision with cobwebs
- It is no longer possible to sheathe your sword and jump at the same time
- Adjusted the interaction zone near the bonfire and fishing
- Adjusted the fall animation
- Fixed the inability to assign sprint and crouch buttons on the gamepad
- Slightly adjusted the fish catching animation
- Improved river shader
- Adjusted the landscape near the goblins
- Fixed the animation after hacking
- Fixed the shadows on the barrels near the grotto
- Increased the interval between hints and screenshots during loading
- Fixed the effects when washing in a barrel
- Several text corrections
- Adjusted the reaction force of some bushes
- Fixed one description in Ranta's deck
- Fixed the position of the sheaths on NPCs
- The torch flame now always points upwards regardless of position
- Fixed the visual effect for indigestion
- Dead hobsters now appear without weapons
Of course, development doesn’t stop here. We’ll continue internal testing, with a focus on some of the most important points raised during the Playtest, such as pathfinding for AI, memory management, and several other improvements from your feedback.
