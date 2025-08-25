Added current health to the inventory section



Added arrow and bolt counter



Added the ability to repeat fishing without leaving the game



The inventory, map, and log buttons also close the window



Added the ability to use items directly from the inventory



The weapon sheath button now also allows to draw the last weapon used



Save expansion: auto-saves are now saved in three different slots (quick saves also). You can select the auto-save interval in the game settings



The quick access panel now displays the number of items if there are more than 1



The torch is now assigned to the quick slot like other consumables



Added the ability to delete a save



Added a button to open the stats screen



Added a new UI element that displays the current combat stance (if available)



Now the last selected stance is saved when drawing a weapon



The logic of the inventory slots has been updated - now when the number of slots is exceeded, it automatically increases. This essentially makes the inventory dimensionless



Added AI logic that helps them get out of water



Fixed the logic of the skill assignment widget



Fixed a bug where the scene with the rat could be skipped after making a decision and returning to the selection screen



Fixed the display of the AO cross on the gamepad



Removed the UI rudiment (weight)



Fixed the item stack UI



When loading the game, all interface widgets are cleared (for example, interaction with an item that remained after loading)



Removed stat requirements when a skill has already been learned



Fixed the interface with the gamepad when trading



Adjusted the distance of small dialogues from NPCs



Fixed the logic of trading and skill leveling with the gamepad



Fixed the logic of the smelter interface when it was possible to break the interface by quickly pressing ESC after exiting



Fixed the display of skills when changing them in combat mode



Added logic in some places of the interface when double-clicking in combat mode caused a bounce



Adjusted the weapon sharpening widget



Fixed the logic of cutscenes when they follow one after another (it was not possible to skip the second cutscene)



The track on the gamepad works for both tasks and target selection



Added logic for using quick slots from the gamepad



Added auto-closing of player widgets when taking damage or starting a dialogue



Double-clicking while reading no longer breaks focus



During dialogues, received items are now displayed above the selection window



The shadow for subtitles does not appear if they have been disabled



Fixed the description of two clubs whose descriptions were mixed up



Fixed several situations where the cursor continues to move in the UI



Fixed a situation where pressing ESC on some machines could cause a loss of focus



Expanded the safe zone of the loot window (so that a misclick on the button does not cause the window to close)



Merchants no longer see obstacles on the trading screen (and NPCs passing by)



Fixed several situations with loss of control when opening containers



Fixed a number of situations where a black screen of death remained after loading (heh)



Updated quest journal widget



AI logic has been improved if the hero climbs into an inaccessible place



The logic of chickens that interfered with NPCs has been adjusted



Adjusted NPC logic when they are sitting at a table and the hero talks to them



Random dialogue lines no longer repeat one after another



NPC world lines no longer overlap each other



Improved logic for changing NPC slots (fixes situations where ranged and melee weapons can end up in the same hand)



Characters no longer turn their bodies during dialogue when an NPC passes by



Characters without weapons now run away from monsters



Added a chance for NPCs to say a phrase when trading



Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated using shovels and quick slots (thanks to Igor for the detailed video!)



Weapons can no longer be changed when held in your hands



Rings are now displayed in the character menu



The fall calculation formula has been adjusted



The sorting in the hero's inventory has been completely rewritten



Skeletons now have an aggressive animal tag



Quick access items are now removed from all slots when the hero gives them away in quests



Items from quick slots are now correctly counted and removed when crafting



Some actions can no longer be performed in aiming mode



Fixed a number of issues with losing consciousness while crafting a bow



Fixed weapon duplication when the inventory is completely full



Fixed the logic of removing weapons from slots in combat mode



Fixed the collision of spirits of vengeance (they no longer create invisible barriers)



Added logic for saving and loading the game, which should fix rare situations where saves break



Added a check for starting a cutscene when a character dies



Fixed a situation where the camera could rotate 90 degrees when quickly interacting with an NPC after leaving a workbench



Fixed a situation where it was possible to save/load when opening a door with a fox, and the door remained closed



Fixed a situation where a dug-up chest with a key became open after loading



Fixed campfires that were duplicated when loading and incorrectly displayed interactions (light/cook food)



A chest opened with a key with a code now correctly displays the open status



Stamina is no longer consumed at shallow depths



Fixed the IR of fingers that bent unnaturally in some conditions



Added logic to the combat theme, which triggered several times in a row



When there are negative debuffs and equipment changes, statuses are no longer duplicated on the inventory screen



Fixed the display of a phantom arrow when taking damage



Hunger and thirst comments are not triggered when the value increases and do not play simultaneously



Fixed a bug where collision with an object disappears after quickly exiting interaction



Adjusted the limit on tree tilt in wind



Added a change in the focus point of sound during cutscenes (external sounds no longer break through it)



When falling on snags and puddles, it is no longer possible to reach for a weapon



Added auto-save after sleep



Added logic for digging up treasures so that the hero cannot be killed in the process



Arrows and bolts now stick to the object when hit (previously only worked for NPCs)



Collision when arrows hit different objects has been improved



The crossbow no longer reloads if you put it behind your back or switch to another crossbow.



Searching for items inside the inventory has been optimized (this allowed for the inventory to be expanded)



Physical objects from traps no longer launch the hero into the air



Fixed a situation where an arrow could remain in the hands when taking damage



When stealing, the distance to NPCs is now also checked



The lighting in the nighttime main menu has been corrected



The camera collider has been fixed when using ranged weapons



Tristan's display in the main menu has been fixed (the sword in the sheath and in the hand was duplicated)



Shovels now break when used (thanks for the idea!)



Fixed torch intersection with books, food, etc.



Fixed looping sound when fishing that remained after completing the mini-game



Dragable items now detach when dropped



Adjusted the animation for drinking/eating/reading/digging while intoxicated



Adjusted the intoxication effect during dialogue



Adjusted the animation with interactive objects/mini-games and dialogues while intoxicated



Items from the inventory (books, torches, etc.) can no longer be used underwater or on stairs



Mosquito blood spit no longer moves through save loading



The player's loot bag now simulates physics



Enemy attacks now knock the hero off the ground (e.g. when falling on a puddle)



The trap now deals lethal damage



All projectiles are automatically deleted after putting away ranged weapons



Fixed the use of items while falling



Fixed a hidden bonus from using certain items (incorrect values)



Fixed the logic of the torch in different situations (falling, using stands, etc.)



Fixed a cool abuse where you could jump on water like a water strider by bouncing forward



Fixed several holes in the landscape



Fixed stones without collisions in the grotto



Updated the model of the container for discarded items



When using a spear, the item in the left hand is hidden



Tristan now drops the torch when he loses consciousness



Fixed collision with barrels on the rack



Disabled collision with cobwebs



It is no longer possible to sheathe your sword and jump at the same time



Adjusted the interaction zone near the bonfire and fishing



Adjusted the fall animation



Fixed the inability to assign sprint and crouch buttons on the gamepad



Slightly adjusted the fish catching animation



Improved river shader



Adjusted the landscape near the goblins



Fixed the animation after hacking



Fixed the shadows on the barrels near the grotto



Increased the interval between hints and screenshots during loading



Fixed the effects when washing in a barrel



Several text corrections



Adjusted the reaction force of some bushes



Fixed one description in Ranta's deck



Fixed the position of the sheaths on NPCs



The torch flame now always points upwards regardless of position



Fixed the visual effect for indigestion



Dead hobsters now appear without weapons



Of course, development doesn’t stop here. We’ll continue internal testing, with a focus on some of the most important points raised during the Playtest, such as pathfinding for AI, memory management, and several other improvements from your feedback.