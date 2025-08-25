 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725074 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Further updates to the game listed below!

Improvements:

  • Made some relics easier to unlock

  • Added a turn counter

  • Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow

Fixes:

  • Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics

  • Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors

  • Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked

  • Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets

  • Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip

Design:

  • Bullets can now be sold

In development:

  • More bug fixes

  • Tutorial rework

  • Saving in levels/continue run feature

  • Tuning game progression

Thank you again for your continued support with sharing feedback and reporting bugs!

