Further updates to the game listed below!

Improvements:

Made some relics easier to unlock

Added a turn counter

Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow

Fixes:

Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics

Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors

Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked

Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets

Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip

Design:

Bullets can now be sold

In development:

More bug fixes

Tutorial rework

Saving in levels/continue run feature

Tuning game progression

Thank you again for your continued support with sharing feedback and reporting bugs!