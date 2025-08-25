Further updates to the game listed below!
Improvements:
Made some relics easier to unlock
Added a turn counter
Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow
Fixes:
Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics
Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors
Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked
Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets
Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip
Design:
Bullets can now be sold
In development:
More bug fixes
Tutorial rework
Saving in levels/continue run feature
Tuning game progression
Thank you again for your continued support with sharing feedback and reporting bugs!
