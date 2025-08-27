Hello Seedlings!



Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.



If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com). Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Duplicate Nightberry Jam recipe replaced with Stat Token in Icabod Moon's family chest

❌ Fix for crash when cooking with bakery specialisation perk active

❌ Fix for clicking npc interact options causing doubled up chat or a softlock

❌ Fix for situations leading to no xp gains for children when passing time

❌ Fix for npcs being unresponsive in certain tasks where they follow

❌ Fix to allow next day marriage

❌ Fix for Bogbean that wasn't collectable in Wisptrail

❌ Fix for age not showing on character status interact once you know their name

❌ Fix for knocker ore not working with autocollect

❌ Fix for a few ghosts appearing in inaccessible locations



🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

