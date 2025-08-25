 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19725016
Update notes via Steam Community
- When landing on an enemy ship, we couldn't always withdraw the crew at the desired time. Now, two actions are assigned to two different buttons. This allows both actions to be performed in any situation.

- A docking maneuver has been added when sending crew to land on an enemy ship. This ensures that ships moving away from the waves will remain close.

