25 August 2025 Build 19725008
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features:
- Enables Steam Cloud.
- Adds alarm sound when the boss has been defeated.
- Adds more SFX to enemies.

Improvements:
- Improves light (blinking) behavior of enemies.
- Sets the Music volume to ~90% on first start for new players, so it's less loud.
- Adds more health inside the health injector in section 4.

Fixes:
- Now the player gets killed if they get crushed above the boss.
- Stops credit music from player after loading a new section.
- Stops the small amount of liquid from showing up in the health injector, when it had nothing left.
- Fixes the Computer screen & Bed having a metal bullet impact.
- Fixes disappearing door in boss arena due to weird occlusion.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3858721
