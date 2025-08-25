New Features:
- Enables Steam Cloud.
- Adds alarm sound when the boss has been defeated.
- Adds more SFX to enemies.
Improvements:
- Improves light (blinking) behavior of enemies.
- Sets the Music volume to ~90% on first start for new players, so it's less loud.
- Adds more health inside the health injector in section 4.
Fixes:
- Now the player gets killed if they get crushed above the boss.
- Stops credit music from player after loading a new section.
- Stops the small amount of liquid from showing up in the health injector, when it had nothing left.
- Fixes the Computer screen & Bed having a metal bullet impact.
- Fixes disappearing door in boss arena due to weird occlusion.
