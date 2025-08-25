Meowmunitions is OUT NOW on Steam!
Grab your augments, stack the chaos, and build the most ridiculous gun you can imagine — Meowmunitions has officially launched!
Key features:
Combining different augments, artifacts, and potions to create CRAZY SYNERGIES with:
70+ Augments with endless combinations
30+ Artifacts with unique passive effects
15 Unique potions you can bring to the run
Every augment can work together, so you'll never have to worry about running out of synergies! The random nature of the game ensures that each run is different and unique!
With so many different augments and artifacts, you'll have to take a new and creative approach to each run.
What's included/updated in the Prologue
The first 2 maps
40+ Augments
20 Artifacts
Huge update to the game feel
Multiple bug fixes
Much better visual clarity
What's next?
I will continue updating the game after release and add more features to the game, these are some of the planned ones:
More items
Difficulty settings (Assists and Challenges)
Better game design for multiplayer experience
Update online multiplayer (Currently in Beta)
Steam Workshop
Game modes
Pets
Changed files in this update