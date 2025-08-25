Vital Issues Fixed
Opened the World Championship process for this testing round.
Added a new hero for rotation testing: \[Felicity].
Temporarily disabled hero \[Leon].
Fixed an issue where hero \[Enidi]’s passive ability stacks behaved abnormally.
Fix
Fixed an issue that caused an error at the end of the Super League playoffs.
Fixed an issue where breakthrough tasks remained after completing a Quick Breakthrough in Intensive Training.
Fixed an issue with abnormal action speed and damage for hero \[Ada].
Adjusted the generation rules for players’ initial points in the World Ranking.
The new hero participating in this beta：
Felicity
Support/Magical/Melee
Acquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.
Hero Feat
-At the start of the Fight, select 1 enemy Hero and apply “Happniess” to them.
-When attacking, disperse all debuffs on the target.
-lf no unit on the field has “Happniess”, apply “Happniess” to the target when attacking.
Return to fmbrace -- 4 SP
-All Heroes within 2 hexes move to the position of Felicity. For each Hero moved this way, recover 1 SP.
Blessing -- 2 SP
-Choose a Hero idspel all buffs and debuffs from the target. If the target is an enemy Hero, the target Hero attacks itself once.
Mirage Scales -- 2 SP
-The cost of this card is number of heroes in Felicity’s position +2.
-Fight.
-All heroes in Felicity’s position.
-number of participants rounds.
Wriggle -- 0SP
-Move 1 hex. Then choose 1 hero card of Felictity(cannot be “wriggle”),ssearch for the target card and add it to your hand.
Mastery Skill Tree：
Veteran
\[Return to Embrace]: Cost is reduced by 1.
Master
Branch 1: Gain an additional 10 Armor.
Branch 2: Gain additional 1 Armor per level.
Legend
Branch 1: ”Mirage Scales”: Cost is reduced by 1.
Branch 2:”Happniess” increases 5% ATK DMG.
Changed depots in beta branch