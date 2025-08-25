This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Vital Issues Fixed

Opened the World Championship process for this testing round. Added a new hero for rotation testing: \[Felicity]. Temporarily disabled hero \[Leon]. Fixed an issue where hero \[Enidi]’s passive ability stacks behaved abnormally.

Fix

Fixed an issue that caused an error at the end of the Super League playoffs. Fixed an issue where breakthrough tasks remained after completing a Quick Breakthrough in Intensive Training. Fixed an issue with abnormal action speed and damage for hero \[Ada]. Adjusted the generation rules for players’ initial points in the World Ranking.

The new hero participating in this beta：

Felicity

Support/Magical/Melee

Acquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.



Hero Feat

-At the start of the Fight, select 1 enemy Hero and apply “Happniess” to them.

-When attacking, disperse all debuffs on the target.

-lf no unit on the field has “Happniess”, apply “Happniess” to the target when attacking.

Return to fmbrace -- 4 SP

-All Heroes within 2 hexes move to the position of Felicity. For each Hero moved this way, recover 1 SP.

Blessing -- 2 SP

-Choose a Hero idspel all buffs and debuffs from the target. If the target is an enemy Hero, the target Hero attacks itself once.

Mirage Scales -- 2 SP

-The cost of this card is number of heroes in Felicity’s position +2.

-Fight.

-All heroes in Felicity’s position.

-number of participants rounds.

Wriggle -- 0SP

-Move 1 hex. Then choose 1 hero card of Felictity(cannot be “wriggle”),ssearch for the target card and add it to your hand.

Mastery Skill Tree：

Veteran

\[Return to Embrace]: Cost is reduced by 1.

Master

Branch 1: Gain an additional 10 Armor.

Branch 2: Gain additional 1 Armor per level.

Legend

Branch 1: ”Mirage Scales”: Cost is reduced by 1.

Branch 2:”Happniess” increases 5% ATK DMG.