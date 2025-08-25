 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19724883 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Vital Issues Fixed

  1. Opened the World Championship process for this testing round.

  2. Added a new hero for rotation testing: \[Felicity].

  3. Temporarily disabled hero \[Leon].

  4. Fixed an issue where hero \[Enidi]’s passive ability stacks behaved abnormally.

Fix

 

  1. Fixed an issue that caused an error at the end of the Super League playoffs.

  2. Fixed an issue where breakthrough tasks remained after completing a Quick Breakthrough in Intensive Training.

  3. Fixed an issue with abnormal action speed and damage for hero \[Ada].

  4. Adjusted the generation rules for players’ initial points in the World Ranking.

The new hero participating in this beta：

 

Felicity

Support/Magical/Melee

Acquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.

Hero Feat

-At the start of the Fight, select 1 enemy Hero and apply “Happniess” to them.

-When attacking, disperse all debuffs on the target.

-lf no unit on the field has “Happniess”, apply “Happniess” to the target when attacking.

 

 

Return to fmbrace -- 4 SP

-All Heroes within 2 hexes move to the position of Felicity. For each Hero moved this way, recover 1 SP.

 

Blessing -- 2 SP

-Choose a Hero idspel all buffs and debuffs from the target. If the target is an enemy Hero, the target Hero attacks itself once.

 

Mirage Scales -- 2 SP

-The cost of this card is number of heroes in Felicity’s position +2.

-Fight.

-All heroes in Felicity’s position.

-number of participants rounds.

Wriggle -- 0SP

-Move 1 hex. Then choose 1 hero card of Felictity(cannot be “wriggle”),ssearch for the target card and add it to your hand.

Mastery Skill Tree：

Veteran

\[Return to Embrace]: Cost is reduced by 1.

 

Master

Branch 1: Gain an additional 10 Armor.

Branch 2: Gain additional 1 Armor per level.

 

Legend

Branch 1: ”Mirage Scales”: Cost is reduced by 1.

Branch 2:”Happniess” increases 5% ATK DMG.

