25 August 2025 Build 19724871 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- 'Titan Set' now additionally grants 'Earthquake' a 30% chance to cause Fractured
- 'Earthquake' initial area of effect increased by 20%
- 'Earthquake' damage/knockback/area multiplier for subsequent hits reduced from 2.0 to 1.5
- Fixed an issue where 'Earthquake' and 'Shatter' would not have an increased knockback effect
- Fixed a few minor bugs that might have caused small performance issues

