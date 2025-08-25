- 'Titan Set' now additionally grants 'Earthquake' a 30% chance to cause Fractured
- 'Earthquake' initial area of effect increased by 20%
- 'Earthquake' damage/knockback/area multiplier for subsequent hits reduced from 2.0 to 1.5
- Fixed an issue where 'Earthquake' and 'Shatter' would not have an increased knockback effect
- Fixed a few minor bugs that might have caused small performance issues
Update v1.21.8
Update notes via Steam Community
