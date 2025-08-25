Hello diggers! First, thank you everyone for the amazing support and feedback! I'm very pleased the game is officially revealed and that people can experience what we've been crafting in secret. Now let's get into this new patch.

The playtest difficulty is the big problem people talked about and I worked on several changes to make it more fair for players. From monsters spawning to some effects buff and of course bug fixes, I'm hoping this new version will give you a better experience overall. I also reduced the amount of grind needed to unlock some extra content and experiment quickly with more blocks and buildings.

Make sure your version of the game is "Playtest 0.2.4" on the top left of the title screen.

Read the full patch note below to see the full list of changes.

Progress

Bomb block is now unlocked after digging 30 blocks instead of 100.

Bastion hero is now unlocked after digging 40 blocks instead of 60.

Magic Mirror Building is now unlocked after digging 60 blocks instead of 300.

Barrel block is now unlocked after digging 20 blocks deep instead of 50.

Experimental Tank Building is now unlocked after constructing 6 instead of 10 buildings in a single run.

Wind Maker Building is now unlocked after having at least 6 enemies affected by burn status instead of 10.

Guide

Added a mention regarding the fact heroes don't take damage from enemies but can be stunned by Trolls for few seconds.

Battle

Heroes should be able to hit enemies that get past them and are close to the door more consistently.

Spawn rate and minimum time between spawn for Bomber and Troll enemies have been adjusted, making the increased difficulty of day 5, 6 and 7 more fair.

Increased the size of area and range of several effects and attacks.

Heroes

Increased periodic cooldown of Dragon Spear (Dragon Hunter power) from 6 to 7 seconds.

Resources

Increased the amount of runes that could appear in a Crate from 2-3 to 3-5.

Curses

The penalty from constructing a cursed building is temporarely disabled.

The Cursed Heart relic is temporarely disabled.

The way curses work was changed shortly before the playtest release and did not receive as much attention as other aspects of the game. As it stands, the curse only caused more confusion than necessary, and improving its readability and functionality requires much more time than expected, which is why I have temporarily reduced it to a simple flavor.

The Cursed Apostle hero can still benefit from its bonus (depending on the number of cursed buildings constructed). There are no more HP penalty from curse.

Misc

Introduction sequence's duration at the start of a run has been significantly reduced. Adding a skip button is definitely planned later.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue while checking out the Curse icon as it showed crit tooltip instead of curse.

Fixed an issue when opening a loot of a certain type (crate, heroes, relics) it could show a different type of reward and lock the game.

Fixed an issue where the relics couldn't show up under the health bar in specific screen resolutions (including Steam Deck).

Fixed an issue reducing the time the visual of enemies would go white whenever taking damage.

Fixed an issue with Toxic Bomb spell being stuck in the air if use right before the end of a battle.

Fixed an issue that caused slight camera shaking when holding down the right mouse button while moving it.

Fixed an issue with the Fireworks Tent building's effect whenever it was triggered right before the end of a battle.

Fixed an issue where the music would stop before the end of the late battles.

Fixed an issue making possible to mark a block out of the screen.

Fixed an issue with Dragon Hunter hitbox that could prevent him from doing damage.

Fixed an issue with Volcano Heart effect that could prevent it from applying burn.

Fixed an issue with Toxic Bomb spell that could prevent it from applying poison.

Fixed an issue with Time Stop spell that could make certain enemies inside the range unaffected.

Fixed an issue allowing Trolls to stun a hero even after they've been killed.

Fixed an issue in some scenarios where a block in the mine would display the wrong visual.

Fixed an issue with Rain of Arrows spell dealing inconsistent damage.



Again, a big thank you to everyone taking the time to try the game and helping us make this game the best it can be!

