25 August 2025 Build 19724770 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Breaking News: Over 100 Owners!🎉

To thank you, we've polished the shaved ice shop!

Please refer to the following patch notes for more details.

We're looking forward to your Steam reviews!

Patch Note

  • During Tutorial, added blinking animation to the 2 default recipes

  • Options Text and Auto speed preview now start with corresponding language

  • Refine the wording and grammar of the Japanese, Traditional Chinese dialogue

Thank you for believing in Yume Kakigori right from the start and stepping in as one of our very first shop owners.

Because of you, we’ve been able to create a better shaved ice-making experience for the owners who joined later. Thank you!

