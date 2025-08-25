Your Review Matters!

Hey everyone, if you’ve played Arena Survivors, we’d really appreciate it if you could take a moment to leave us a review here on Steam. Reviews help a ton by giving us valuable feedback to keep improving. Thanks so much for your support!

The battle never stops, and neither do we. Version 1.2 brings fresh dangers, new horizons, and more reasons to sharpen your weapons and dive back into the chaos!

🏜️ New Dungeon – Quicksand

A treacherous desert arena where the ground itself seeks to consume you. Survive shifting sands, relentless waves, and uncover secrets buried deep beneath the dunes.

While battling in Quicksand, all heroes and pets gain +1 attack power slot making it more rewarding.

🌍 Expanded Translations

Arena Survivors now speaks to more warriors across the globe with new translations added. Rally your friends, no matter their tongue – the onslaught unites us all.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed several crashes and performance hiccups.

Adjusted enemy spawn balance in multiple arenas.

⚔️ The onslaught goes on… will you?

Your feedback keeps shaping the arena – keep it coming!

