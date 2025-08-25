We've been busy fixing the rough edges from our launch. This patch tackles grind issues and some nasty bugs:

All spirits and homunculi were deemed insufficiently diligent and underwent the Thousand Hands transformation. Their work speed has now increased at least twofold, and in some aspects (like gathering water from river) even more.

Transmutation circle power has also been increased, allowing you to automate more diverse tasks: Circle of Curse can now hold 2 spirits

Circle of Calling – 3 spirits and 1 homunculus

Circle of Name – 3 spirits, 2 homunculi and 1 senior servant

Circle of the Nameless – 4 spirits, 3 homunculi and 1 senior servant By the blessing of the Three-bodied, limit changes will apply to all current saves without needing to rebuild anything.

Hunger acceleration – starving characters will now eat very quickly, as proper starving characters should, without wasting time on healing requests. Alchemist will decide who deserves treatment and who doesn't. The process now completes automatically without additional clicks.

Fatigue timer has also been reduced.

Added right-click functionality – you can now right-click on a slot to pull a card into it.

Additional functionality for garden patches – high-level patches will now reduce the time required for planting in addition to providing increased yields. Your turnip empire will become even more magnificent!

Functionality fix – the "gardener" trait now works correctly and reduces plant growth stage duration. The peasant has been reprimanded and now performs their learned duties properly.

Strengthened friendship – Marina will now stay on your plot longer so you won't miss her. After all, you have a scenic plot with plenty to admire.

Added more frames for better space organization – you asked for them!