25 August 2025 Build 19724705 Edited 25 August 2025 – 12:26:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ok, one more :P
  • fix for empty purple chests (yaay!)
  • fixed AoRA and ArchRA
  • fix backpack/hoarder interaction
  • fix harbinger vs stealth crash
  • Fix AoImpatience Silver badge series
  • DRL - don't show the "Buy JHC..." link if running from workshop

Depot 3126531
Windows 64-bit Depot 3126532
