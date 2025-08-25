- fix for empty purple chests (yaay!)
- fixed AoRA and ArchRA
- fix backpack/hoarder interaction
- fix harbinger vs stealth crash
- Fix AoImpatience Silver badge series
- DRL - don't show the "Buy JHC..." link if running from workshop
Hotfix, Game 0.5.0e / Engine 0.10.0e
Update notes via Steam Community
Ok, one more :P
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3126532
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update