The patch featuring real voice actors is finally out! Alongside this, we’ve added a number of changes and fixes. We know there are still some bug reports that haven’t been addressed yet, but don’t worry, they’ll be coming in future updates.

We hope you see these changes as a step in the right direction, and we’re grateful for your continued support of the project!

Here’s the full list of changes:

· AI voices have been replaced by real actors

· You have now the option to scout the area by moving the camera with the right stick/mouse

· The camera no longer zooms in, if there is a blocking element a “pierce” shader will display the inner parts

· You can now strafe left and right with (LB/RB) in the first-person view

· The melee combat is now faster, orientates automatically on hit and also you can manually rotate in between attacks

· Default controls are now closer to the original MGS1 (check the controls in the options menu and reset to default settings if you made any changes)

· Enemies that didn’t trigger the alarm will now be more prone to visit the location where the alarm was triggered

· The alarm status time will increase now more if a soldier keeps seeing you

· If you hit now a soldier that detected you (while the eye icon is displayed) it will increase the allowed time before they rise the alarm, allowing you to KO soldiers easily before the raise the alarm

· Soldiers can now hit you more easily while in melee attack, the higher the difficulty the more likely they will hit you during melee

· Soldiers will knock you down on close attack

· The menus can now be controlled with the DPAD, this affects how you quick assign items in the menus (now you have to hold the RT button and then press the corresponding directional button)

· The items menu now opens with the one of the middle buttons (Back, Select, “-“, Share, etc...) and can be closed with B, also the options menu opens with the other middle button.

· Wall hugging now stays fixed on the frontal camera unless is a tight space

· Switching tabs in the menus is now done with LB/RB

· Added an extra explanation for targets in the mission description pop-up at the beginning of each mission

· Fixed some icons missing for the PS4 controller

· Smoothed out the Dreamcatcher camera transition

· Robots can now be taken down with melee attacks

· Added a new radio line for PC to explain how to force the Sneak Walk with Keyboard

· Enemy arrows are now displayed when using the Drone

· Drone activation and deactivation is a toggle, no need to hold the button

· Added an icon that represents the target and the distance on Drone missions when operating one in a Drone Mission Type

· Audio HUD slider turns red when making noise over the threshold enemies can hear

· Returning to the mission screen from the options menu is now on hold instead of on double-tap

· On caught if you are back to the wall, it will be automatically released

· You can now hide yourself or soldiers in Dumpsters during the alarm state provided you are in an area far from your last known location.

· When back to the wall now is more difficult for a soldier to spot you if they just pass by

· The running animation is now more stable

· Lasers have now a shader

· Fixed: Drone turning camera doesn't change based on sensitivity

· Fixed: Ripley could pick up active grenades

· Fixed: restore default controls window could be occluded on gamepad

· Fixed: if crawling over a ledge, the crawling animation might be stuck and prevent falling damage

· Fixed: sometimes lasers would not disappear on explosion

· Fixed: The Intel extraction points have been reduced on scripted missions to prevent jumping from scripted-to-scripted mission

· Fixed: when skipping lines in the mission screen the faces might not be correct

· Fixed: in a drone mission picking up the document, throwing it and picking it up again could cause the document to stay graphically permanent

· Fixed: pathfinding error on soldiers going through open hangar doors

· Fixed: tutorials in the options menu won’t auto scroll to the last text

· Fixed: when starting a new mission, the Voice Audio might not be set at the settings menu