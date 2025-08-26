Hello everyone!
I'm very excited to announce that Without a Voice and the DLC, Without a Voice: Blooming Edition is now fully available in Korean! This update was made possible due to the hard work of Notberabbit.
We've also enabled Steam cloud saves for Without a Voice.
Thank you everyone so much for all of the support!
Here is a message from our Korean translator, Notberabbit:
안녕하세요, 번역을 맡게 된 거북행자 라고 합니다.
정말 좋은 기회를 주신 Studio Élan과 아티스트 Adirosa님에게 정말 감사 드립니다.
스포일러가 될 수 있으니 게임에 대해선 길게 얘기하지 않겠습니다.
여담으로, 여러 엔딩을 즐기신 분들은 꼭 Blooming edition DLC를 구입해보세요.
아트북도 눈을 즐겁게 하지만, 거기에 실린 후일담이 정말 GOAT입니다.
그럼 언젠가 기회가 닿는다면 다른 작품 번역에서도 뵙겠습니다.
백합이여 영원하라~
