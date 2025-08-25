NOTE: The mouse sensitivity slider will not do anything in this version. I will think about using it to adjust the windows mouse speed, as I describe in this message.

I've made a new adjustment to the mouse so that it adjusts the sensitivity based on the scale of your game window automatically. I used this method in the past, but I got complaints that if/when the game crashed the windows mouse would remain slow, and had to be manually readjusted. This only occurred on a crash, if the game was exited properly, it would automatically set the mouse speed back to its original value.

Anyway, this version works the same way, however, I have added a function that automatically sets the speed back to its original value whenever the mouse exits the game window. So this way there is far less likelihood of it keeping the mouse on the new, adjusted value.

I think for people who have been having the floatyness issue, this will solve their problem. I plan to integrate this with the full game next, and offer an option to switch mouse methods in the options menu. Depending on how it goes, I may make this new method the default, but we'll see about that.

Refer back to the previous update for how to try this out:



It should be compatible with any saved games you have.