25 August 2025 Build 19724592 Edited 25 August 2025 – 12:13:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is focused on bringing improvements to the UI - making the feedback clearer.

The main change is to the switch display. Previously, the display was meant to reflect the colors on the path but there were cases where this wasn't working as it should. The new display provides a clear and consistent indication of how the switch will operate based on your input.

I've also tried to make the general readability of the game better, making it clearer which belt is currently selected and making the visual feedback to belt rotations more obvious.

Thanks for the feedback!
Hope you have fun with the game!

