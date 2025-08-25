 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19724494 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added settings to reduce bullet and effect opacity, improving character visibility during heavy on-screen action.
  • Improved performance with redesigned object pooling.
  • Reworked rocket/bolt bullets so their trails have fixed length instead of stretching at extreme speeds.
  • Fixed homing missiles—no more half-second stop bug.
  • Fixed missing animation for Skeleton Death ability.
  • Rebalanced some weapons—for example, Rocket Barrage now fires extra rockets.

