- Added settings to reduce bullet and effect opacity, improving character visibility during heavy on-screen action.
- Improved performance with redesigned object pooling.
- Reworked rocket/bolt bullets so their trails have fixed length instead of stretching at extreme speeds.
- Fixed homing missiles—no more half-second stop bug.
- Fixed missing animation for Skeleton Death ability.
- Rebalanced some weapons—for example, Rocket Barrage now fires extra rockets.
1.0.21 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
