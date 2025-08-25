Spinner Customization
In this patch, you can customize spinner style. There are a few styles for you to pick from. You can also customize the spinning speed and the opacity (alpha) of the spinner. And if you prefer, you can hide them completely.
Scientific Notation for Large Numbers
You can choose to use scientific notation for large numbers (>= 1Qa) if you don't like Qa ant Qt
Fix Building Level Boost Storage
Building Level Boost, which is newly introduced in Patch 0.25.0, should not affect buildings' storage. However, the previous implementation has bugs and it does affect storage. This has caused full buildings to have less storage than working buildings, which is not correct. This bug has been fixed in this patch.
Fix Cathedral of Brasília Storage
The production multiplier from Cathedral of Brasília should be marked as dynamic, which does not affect storage. However, it was not and it caused building storage to fluctuate. This bug has ben fixed in this patch.
Steam 4X Fest
We've had a great Steam 4X Fest - there are quite a few new players checking out the game. And I hope the new content in the massive Patch 0.25 have served the existing players well.
For now, I will turn my focus back on Spaceship Idle. The game is being completely rewritten, from an incremental PvP autobattler, towards an incremental 4X/grand strategy autobattler. Here are some screenshot teaser:
If you want follow the development, you can join our Discord server. And if you want to get notified when the game is available, wishlist it on Steam!
Changed files in this update