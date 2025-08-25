Enemy RebalancesBee now only does 1 attack if perfectly killed
Wraith goes to the 5 health slot so comes in earlier
Cockroach goes to the 8 health slot so comes in later
Troll only activates once then loses it's ability
Ladybug is now restricted to only spawn once in a group
Random BoardYou can now choose Random on your board selection to get a random board
Challenge UpdateTicking Time Bomb no longer triggers on Tokens that Appear because you changed a Token from the Market
Token and Power ChangesCreativity Discovery 3 goes from: Whenever you Merge a Token Create your Queued Token -> At the end of the Turn Create your Queued Token 3 Times
Ant now does 2 damage flat instead of scaling with amount of Ants on the board
Bug FixesOgre Mask now removes its Marks when it runs away after an attack
Fire does not get doubled up by Confetti anymore
End of Turn Countdowns now trigger correctly from top left to bottom right
Fixed bug with Bow not triggering after awoken
Fixed bug with Infect not hitting Alienoid
Whale is now fixed so repeats all Creates
Trident no longer goes to your queued token when consumed
Cloud save now carries along the correct current winstreak
