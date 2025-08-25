Enemy Rebalances Bee now only does 1 attack if perfectly killed

Wraith goes to the 5 health slot so comes in earlier

Cockroach goes to the 8 health slot so comes in later

Troll only activates once then loses it's ability

Ladybug is now restricted to only spawn once in a group



Random Board You can now choose Random on your board selection to get a random board



Challenge Update Ticking Time Bomb no longer triggers on Tokens that Appear because you changed a Token from the Market



Token and Power Changes Creativity Discovery 3 goes from: Whenever you Merge a Token Create your Queued Token -> At the end of the Turn Create your Queued Token 3 Times

Ant now does 2 damage flat instead of scaling with amount of Ants on the board



Bug Fixes Ogre Mask now removes its Marks when it runs away after an attack

Fire does not get doubled up by Confetti anymore

End of Turn Countdowns now trigger correctly from top left to bottom right

Fixed bug with Bow not triggering after awoken

Fixed bug with Infect not hitting Alienoid

Whale is now fixed so repeats all Creates

Trident no longer goes to your queued token when consumed

Cloud save now carries along the correct current winstreak

