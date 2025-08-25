 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19724425 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemy Rebalances

Bee now only does 1 attack if perfectly killed
Wraith goes to the 5 health slot so comes in earlier
Cockroach goes to the 8 health slot so comes in later
Troll only activates once then loses it's ability
Ladybug is now restricted to only spawn once in a group

Random Board

You can now choose Random on your board selection to get a random board

Challenge Update

Ticking Time Bomb no longer triggers on Tokens that Appear because you changed a Token from the Market

Token and Power Changes

Creativity Discovery 3 goes from: Whenever you Merge a Token Create your Queued Token -> At the end of the Turn Create your Queued Token 3 Times
Ant now does 2 damage flat instead of scaling with amount of Ants on the board

Bug Fixes

Ogre Mask now removes its Marks when it runs away after an attack
Fire does not get doubled up by Confetti anymore
End of Turn Countdowns now trigger correctly from top left to bottom right
Fixed bug with Bow not triggering after awoken
Fixed bug with Infect not hitting Alienoid
Whale is now fixed so repeats all Creates
Trident no longer goes to your queued token when consumed
Cloud save now carries along the correct current winstreak

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3519531
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3519532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link