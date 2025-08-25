Building
The default value for Wheel Joint Suspension Damping was changed to 50 as it provided better results out of the box.
Bugs
Fixed worlds corrupting if a brick fails to load due to being blocked or missing and the world is subsequently saved.
Fixed being unable to start a server from the Gallery details dialog if it was opened by a share code.
Fixed "At Target" port on Bearings not working correctly.
PS: Patches have slowed down as we are working on a major update for you. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update