Meaningful updates are going a bit slower at the moment, so apologies for that.

A lot of my time has been spent recently trying to get Star Vortex reviewed as 'Fully Supported' on Steam Deck. You'll notice in this update that the UI scale can now be further increased to 140% and this has presented quite a few UI design challenges, but should hopefully satisfy text size requirements.

Anyway, on to more interesting things...

Storage Space

This got requested a while back. You now get 480 storage slots instead of 48. Split across several pages... plus a further 480 slots in your shared storage. If you want more than that, you'll need to break out the classic-ARPG mule saves.

The number of pages changes based on your UI scale/resolution so be aware that if you're changing these settings, your nicely organised system may get messed up.

Comparison Tooltips

These have been changed to only compare to one equipped item at a time instead of all four. There are new key bindings if you want to cycle through what you're comparing.

This was changed because the tooltip simply did not fit on a higher UI scale.

However, this was always going to be required later if you guys want to have more than 4 of a single slot type. That change is still some distance away due to the HUD ship bar and equipment panel also needing to support it... also, if you put 15 x Roach Drone Bays on your ship, your PC will absolutely set on fire. I'm working on it, hopefully I'll be able to allow it in the future.

Part Limit Increase

With the release of our new Galactic Shipyard, it was pointed out that the ship part limit is a little restrictive. As such, rather than going 10, 20, 30 and 40 they now increase based on the square area of the shield radius, so 10, 25, 45 and 80.

Balance Changes

Enemies in Sector 2 and beyond get slightly increased stats to compensate for player synergy, slot unlocks and upgrades. The increase they receive to hull/shield values has been reduced, along with their speed. I've also halved the damage of all enemy PDL weapons to make missile/construct builds more viable at late game.

That's everything for now. All the other changes are mostly UI scale-related. Apart from the change to the Game Speed setting in Accessibility, which can now go up to 200%. I don't know why you guys want that, I'm scared what you're going to do with it, but it's there anyway. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Increased storage from 48 slots up to 480 slots split into pages.

• HUD and UI scale can now be increased up to 140% in settings.

• Comparison tooltip now compares to 1 equipped item at a time.

• Shortened some longer AI-translated strings in Russian.

Balance Changes

• All enemies have had their PDL damage halved.

• Reduced bonus hull/shield enemies receive in Sector 2 and Sector 3.

• Reduced bonus speed enemies receive in Sector 2 and Sector 3.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Parallel fire toggle in equipment panel is now an icon instead of tiny text.

• Linking slots in the equipment panel is now an icon instead of tiny text.

• Comparison tooltips now scale with UI scale.

• Removed headers from Trade and Assembler panels to decrease wasted space.

• Ship stats now change to a scrolling single-item list on higher UI scales.

• Ship designer preview now shrinks down on higher UI scales.

• Fixed summary display at the bottom of navigation to not break at higher UI scales.

• Renamed Item Storage in Assembler to Local Vault.

• Renamed Shared Storage in Assembler to Shared Vault.

• Adjusted canvas scaler to work from a 16:10 resolution to avoid issues at 16:9.

• Increased part limit of Destroyers from 20 to 25.

• Increased part limit of Cruisers from 30 to 45.

• Increased part limit of Battleships from 40 to 80.

• Game speed can now be increased beyond 100% in accessibility settings.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed weird translation mixup with Polish translations.

• Fixed bug where dragged items would not snap to slots directly below.

• Fixed item flickers when dragging items on some UI scales.

• Fixed display of single-directional stick control bindings.

• Sensor range of enemies now correctly increases when aggressive enemies set.