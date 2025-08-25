Beyond the Map has officially launched in Early Access, and you can grab it now with a 10% launch discount.
This is just the beginning − here's what you can dive into today, and what’s coming next:
What's in the game right now
Procedural world with multiple islands
Level cap at 30
2 biomes, each featuring its own boss, resources, and equipment tier
Plenty of rare and legendary items to hunt down
📅 Roadmap
September 2025
Bug fixes
QoL improvements
Small content updates (features that didn't quite make it into launch)
Q4 2025
Level cap raised to 45
New biome with new resources + equipment tier
Dungeons arrive
Q1 2026
Level cap raised to 60
Co-op multiplayer
Another new biome with new resources + equipment tier
Beyond that?
That's up to you! I've got plenty of ideas, but your feedback will shape where the game goes next. Play, experiment, and let me know what you'd love to see added or improved.
Thanks so much for the support, and have fun!
