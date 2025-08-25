Beyond the Map has officially launched in Early Access, and you can grab it now with a 10% launch discount.

This is just the beginning − here's what you can dive into today, and what’s coming next:

What's in the game right now

Procedural world with multiple islands

Level cap at 30

2 biomes, each featuring its own boss, resources, and equipment tier

Plenty of rare and legendary items to hunt down

📅 Roadmap

September 2025

Bug fixes

QoL improvements

Small content updates (features that didn't quite make it into launch)

Q4 2025

Level cap raised to 45

New biome with new resources + equipment tier

Dungeons arrive

Q1 2026

Level cap raised to 60

Co-op multiplayer

Another new biome with new resources + equipment tier

Beyond that?

That's up to you! I've got plenty of ideas, but your feedback will shape where the game goes next. Play, experiment, and let me know what you'd love to see added or improved.



Thanks so much for the support, and have fun!