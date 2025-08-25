 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723889 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Beyond the Map has officially launched in Early Access, and you can grab it now with a 10% launch discount.

This is just the beginning − here's what you can dive into today, and what’s coming next:

What's in the game right now

  • Procedural world with multiple islands

  • Level cap at 30

  • 2 biomes, each featuring its own boss, resources, and equipment tier

  • Plenty of rare and legendary items to hunt down

📅 Roadmap

September 2025

  • Bug fixes

  • QoL improvements

  • Small content updates (features that didn't quite make it into launch)

Q4 2025

  • Level cap raised to 45

  • New biome with new resources + equipment tier

  • Dungeons arrive

Q1 2026

  • Level cap raised to 60

  • Co-op multiplayer

  • Another new biome with new resources + equipment tier

Beyond that?

That's up to you! I've got plenty of ideas, but your feedback will shape where the game goes next. Play, experiment, and let me know what you'd love to see added or improved.


Thanks so much for the support, and have fun!

Depot 2896382
