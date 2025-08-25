We’ve polished the kabsa crumbs off the floor and tightened the locks on the party doors. This update brings cleaner audio, sharper cutscenes, and fewer “oops, I rolled into Uncle again” moments. Expect smoother escapes, juicier sound, and a few less ways to get stuck where you shouldn’t.

Highlights:

New and updated cutscenes for Level 4.

Major audio improvements: boss & enemy music/SFX updated for richer, clearer sound.

Several level and gameplay fixes for a smoother experience.

Gameplay:

Roll cooldown: a short cooldown has been added after dialogue to prevent accidental spamming of the roll.

Improved input responsiveness and controls for more consistent player input.

Jaser stun and fall behavior improved (shorter stun times; collider disabled while falling to avoid odd collisions).

Levels & Content:

Level 4: New cutscenes and fixes; boss (Shaddad) music corrected.

Level 1: Fixed Cat Key cutscene; Barker proximity/dialogue improved.

Level 7: Amira boss improvements and adjustments to make the fight smoother.

Level 14, 19, 21, 22: Fixed collectable rumble behavior so pickups consistently give feedback.

Level 19: Checkpoints and collectable rumble issues fixed.

Level 20: Fixed window animation and removed duplicate/hidden lights causing visual glitches.

Level 23: Boss boundary and collider fixes to prevent getting stuck or leaving play area.

Level 24: Collider and sorting layer corrections to visuals and collisions.

Level 3: Navigation mesh fixes to reduce pathfinding issues.

Audio & SFX:

Boss and enemy music updated (notably Shaddad and Jinni boss areas).

Many SFX updated or added: boss footsteps, GUI sounds, interactables (doors, manholes, vending machines, etc.).

FMOD audio banks refreshed with the updated audio events.

UI, Menus & HUD:

Pause menu button order updated for clarity (Settings now appears before Exit).

Fixed button selection and navigation in the Special Collectible Menu.

Credits updated (content and layout improvements).

Bug fixes & Polish:

Fixed multiple typos and dialogue text (including character name fixes and volleyball/dialogue lines).

Tutorial animations updated and hiding tutorial replaced with the new version.

Fixed several small visual/sorting/collider bugs across levels and prefabs.

Fixed roll/animation edge-cases where roll could stop unexpectedly after dialogue.

Localization & Text:

Various in-game text corrections and typo fixes across NPC dialogue and UI.

Other Quality-of-life: