25 August 2025 Build 19723827 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Rating should now increase by 1 after beating a player with the same score
- Fixed Arcane robes
- Fixed scroll drop rates

- There will be an early leaderboard reset this time; I won't be able to do it at the beginning of the next month

Changed files in this update

