New Mob: Sea Otter — This is the first creature in the game that can both swim in water and crawl on land. The developer has put considerable effort into implementing this feature, which also allows greater flexibility for adding new mobs in the future.
Other minor updates:
Hammerhead Shark's ability has been nerfed.
Great White Shark and Tuna's abilities have been buffed.
Some bugs have been fixed.
August 25 Update (New Mob: Sea Otter)
