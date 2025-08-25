 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723782 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Mob: Sea Otter — This is the first creature in the game that can both swim in water and crawl on land. The developer has put considerable effort into implementing this feature, which also allows greater flexibility for adding new mobs in the future.

Other minor updates:

Hammerhead Shark's ability has been nerfed.
Great White Shark and Tuna's abilities have been buffed.
Some bugs have been fixed.

