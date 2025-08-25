The player's creature now continues looking towards where their camera is looking while attacking.

Now the player's attacks are aimed in the direction their creature's head is facing when the attack happens.

The player's creature can now look and turn their head up to a 90 degree angle, up from a 45 degree angle.

The spine animator for all creatures has been removed because it was distorting their feet.

Sprinting now starts at a faster acceleration rate.

Sprinting now accelerates faster.

Running now accelerates faster.