25 August 2025 Build 19723776 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The player's creature now continues looking towards where their camera is looking while attacking.

  • Now the player's attacks are aimed in the direction their creature's head is facing when the attack happens.

  • The player's creature can now look and turn their head up to a 90 degree angle, up from a 45 degree angle.

  • The spine animator for all creatures has been removed because it was distorting their feet.

  • Sprinting now starts at a faster acceleration rate.

  • Sprinting now accelerates faster.

  • Running now accelerates faster.

  • More work has been done to the Prairie and Deciduous Forest biomes.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
