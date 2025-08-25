Achievements: All known achievement issues should now be fixed! If you were missing some before, they’ll automatically unlock next time you play.



General Stability: A few behind-the-scenes tweaks to make the game run smoother.

Korean Language: Fixed an issue where Korean didn't work at all (oops... Sorry to our Korean players!!).



Tooltips: Now properly display in your chosen language instead of defaulting to English.

Recipe Names: Recipe requirements now show localized names, not just English.



Recipe Requirements: Fixed links redirecting incorrectly, they now take you to the right recipe page.

Deletion Refunds: Deleting certain objects (like tables with linked items) now correctly returns all of your money back.



Guitars and Lutes still vanish after first use. They reappear when you restart the game.



Zooming still requires your cursor to be hovering over the game window.



Sometimes cats don’t place orders as expected.



Placed paths and rivers occasionally can’t be removed afterwards.



Some players report being unable to build on newly unlocked land.



🐾 Hello, Cat Cafe Proprietors! 🐱☕Thank you so much for playing!This patch mostly focuses on squashing some pesky bugs, and improves achievements.Once again, thank you for reporting bugs, sharing feedback, and helping us make your cafes run smoother and cozier.We couldn’t do it without you! 🐾💖