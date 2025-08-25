 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19723758 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐾 Hello, Cat Cafe Proprietors! 🐱☕
Thank you so much for playing!
This patch mostly focuses on squashing some pesky bugs, and improves achievements.

🔧 Bug Fixes 🔧
  • Achievements: All known achievement issues should now be fixed! If you were missing some before, they’ll automatically unlock next time you play.
  • General Stability: A few behind-the-scenes tweaks to make the game run smoother.
  • Korean Language: Fixed an issue where Korean didn’t work at all (oops... Sorry to our Korean players!!).
  • Tooltips: Now properly display in your chosen language instead of defaulting to English.
  • Recipe Names: Recipe requirements now show localized names, not just English.
  • Recipe Requirements: Fixed links redirecting incorrectly, they now take you to the right recipe page.
  • Deletion Refunds: Deleting certain objects (like tables with linked items) now correctly returns all of your money back.


🐛 Known Issues 🐛
  • Guitars and Lutes still vanish after first use. They reappear when you restart the game.
  • Zooming still requires your cursor to be hovering over the game window.
  • Sometimes cats don’t place orders as expected.
  • Placed paths and rivers occasionally can’t be removed afterwards.
  • Some players report being unable to build on newly unlocked land.

Once again, thank you for reporting bugs, sharing feedback, and helping us make your cafes run smoother and cozier.
We couldn’t do it without you! 🐾💖

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link