25 August 2025 Build 19723717 Edited 25 August 2025 – 10:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue where player could not reload the main cannon for the whole run
  • Fixed sound not playing for claw catching a resource
  • Fixed bugged sound for missiles
  • Fixed "You won" screen appearing even though you died

