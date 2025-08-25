Bugfixes
- Fixed issue where player could not reload the main cannon for the whole run
- Fixed sound not playing for claw catching a resource
- Fixed bugged sound for missiles
- Fixed "You won" screen appearing even though you died
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update