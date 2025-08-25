 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723674 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There have been three hotfixes over the last month so I figured it's probably best to outline what's actually changed!

0.6.4-hotfix.1

New:

  • Spectate button now immediately enables "Stop Spectating" button (exciting stuff, I know)

Fixed:

  • Audio stutter at high speeds caused by sync issue between audio sources and listener

  • Restarting immediately after level load no longer breaks game lifecycle

  • Prevent users from manually adjusting custom levels to gain advantageous starts

  • VR mode performance issue when MSAA is disabled (log spam)

  • Nearby targets in targetting system no longer flickers at high speeds while in VR

0.6.4-hotfix.2

Fixed:

  • Proper fix for level hashes + fix for loop-de-loop

  • Faster loading / caching / live-reloading (exit + re-enter the menu) of custom levels from the folder

  • Fixed leaderboards missing for levels the player has not yet set a time on (defaulted to "Me" which returned 0 results, now uses Top 20 in that instance)

0.6.4-hotfix.3

Fixed:

  • Prevent countdown from triggering immediately on start if boost is bound to the same button as menu selection (when initiating from start screen or pause menu > restart)

  • Fixed dumb log spam on missing input pref (ouch)

  • Fixed missing audio event on water emerge with Calidris ship

Reminder that external file custom map support was added in the last update and there have been some excellent packaged maps on the discord!

Have fun <3

