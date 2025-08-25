 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723672 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: height of toy factory dolls in another maps

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19723672
Depot 2882871
