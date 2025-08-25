 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723580
Update notes via Steam Community
major optimizations are made for fps issues (capture the point gamemode still has some issues (and also i hope i didnt break anything (please do report any bugs that may appear)))

made few adjustments to the map "beta_garden"

drenchers :
base dmg 6x8 -> 6x6
attack speed avarage -> fast

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834121
