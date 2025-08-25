VERSION 2.1.0 changes:



- Added Croatian localization (made by yours truly).

More localizations to bigger languages coming in future updates.



- Max Framerate Limit Lock has been increased from 144 FPS to 1000 FPS (WARNING: very high framerates may introduce bugs I haven't found yet).



- Fixed a glitch where players could accidentally load into chapter 4 early by jumping on top of lockers at the end of the big puzzle section in chapter 3. This glitch got added when I added additional triggers for loading chapter 4 a few updates ago. Since it doesn't appear this glitch can be used for speedrunning exploits, I've elected to patch it out.



- Various fixes to navigating menus with a controller:

> Game Over screen is now navigable with a controller. (okay, it's really a testament to the game's lack of difficulty this didn't get reported until like last week lol)

> Closing any of the submenus in the Main Menu or in the Pause Menu using a controller will now focus controller on last selected item (ie. the one that was just closed), instead of the top item in the menu. So for example, if player just closed the options menu with a controller, their selection in the main menu will now remain on the 'options menu' button, rather than return to the 'continue' button at the top.

> 'Return to the main menu' button in the Credits screen will now no longer lose correct padding when navigating the screen with a controller.

> 'Return to the main menu' button in the Credits screen can no longer be pressed multiple times with a controller, which would cause the screen fade out animation to reset.



- Different framerates should no longer affect controller aim sensitivity.



- Added a console command ('gamepad_support') that lets players toggle native gamepad support in-game, in case they want to use a custom service to rebind controls (eg., Steam Input). I considered making this a setting in the options menu instead, but there's a possibility Steam Deck or controller-only players could lock themselves out of being able to intereact with the game, so it's a console command instead.



- Added a console command ('opening_skip') that lets players skip opening text crawl and immediatly jump into the part where their character is getting up from the chair at the start of the game. Requested for speedrunning purposes from players.



- Fixed a bug where, if player left a dialogue area, and then manually opened up log, the 'Leaving Dialogue Area' warning would still be displayed.