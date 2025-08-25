Hello, players! Thank you very much for your recent feedback on 《DreamBreaker》. —— We are still constantly updating the game.

Any comments can be posted in the official QQ group or in the comments section. Thank you all for your support!

The following are the changes in this version:

Modify map scenes

Many previously flawed map scenes have been modified to make the overall picture cleaner and neater.

Modify battle background

The AI-generated battle background images have been replaced, as they were inconsistent in style and varied in quality. A simplified parchment style consistent with the map has been adopted, eliminating clutter from the overall battle scene and allowing players to clearly see all battle-related information.

Performance optimization

Added animation and highlighting to the character upgrade prompt arrow.

Optimized animation performance when entering battle.

Added color differentiation to the border of the BUFF prompt box. Now you can tell whether it belongs to Positive/Negative/Element from the border color of the BUFF.

Modified the descriptions of multiple resonances to make them more accurate.

Optimized loading interface

Optimized battle Reward interface

Resolution optimization

The maximum supported resolution has been increased from the original 1920*1080 to 3840*2160.

Balance adjustment

We noticed that many battles were too difficult, so we adjusted and lowered the difficulty of some battles.

Including multiple scenarios such as the Assassin Trial, Mage Trial, and Tavern's request.