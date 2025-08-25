 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723521 Edited 25 August 2025 – 10:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Bug Fixes
2.Multi-language Adjustments and Optimization
3.New Endless Mode Added

For more details, please refer to the announcement at the bottom of the《Sex Change Contract and Molester Girl》store page!

Thank you to all our players for your support and love.
Playmeow Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997441
