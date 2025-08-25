1.Bug Fixes
2.Multi-language Adjustments and Optimization
3.New Endless Mode Added
For more details, please refer to the announcement at the bottom of the《Sex Change Contract and Molester Girl》store page!
Thank you to all our players for your support and love.
Playmeow Games
0825 Update Notice
