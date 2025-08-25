 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19723475 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We've got something new for you this update... Drums!

Drums

Drums change the way your team dances! They offer a ton of ways to switch up your playstyle, easily bought in stores for you to try out! The drum on sale only changes after a boss has been beaten, so you've got some time to pick it up if you're short on PopCoins. Make sure to swap out the drum you've been using for your shiny new kit before a fight so that you're only working with the best.

There are 10 different drums waiting to be discovered in the shop. Try them out, experiment and see which ones become your favorite!

Here are the patch notes again from last week's update.

Latency issues

There were some issues where the music would start later than expected, resulting in missing all the right beats. We luckily found the problem and fixed it!

We've also added a calibration system to make sure that the music and your input are 100% synchronised to ensure a perfect playthrough

Fights breaking after a while

Due to an error that some particular scripts gave, it was possible that a fight wouldn't start or end and you wouldn't transition to the shop. This has been fixed and now you are also able to play the later levels!

Smaller fixes

  • Aliens now have the correct faction in both the sidebar and the tooltip

  • AZERTY support! The game now recognizes which keyboard type you have at the start of the game and displays the correct button prompts

  • Merlin's special attack now hits the targeted hex and also the hexes around it

  • Special attack tooltip now says if the damage scales with strength or intellect

  • Button prompts for all the different special attacks are now displayed on screen

  • Unit tooltips now display the extra traits a unit gets when using a trait consumable



Do not hesitate to join our Discord to give feedback and receive updates on the game!

-ROGUE6

Changed files in this update

Depot 3886241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link