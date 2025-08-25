Hi everyone!



We've got something new for you this update... Drums!

Drums

Drums change the way your team dances! They offer a ton of ways to switch up your playstyle, easily bought in stores for you to try out! The drum on sale only changes after a boss has been beaten, so you've got some time to pick it up if you're short on PopCoins. Make sure to swap out the drum you've been using for your shiny new kit before a fight so that you're only working with the best.

There are 10 different drums waiting to be discovered in the shop. Try them out, experiment and see which ones become your favorite!

Here are the patch notes again from last week's update.

Latency issues

There were some issues where the music would start later than expected, resulting in missing all the right beats. We luckily found the problem and fixed it!



We've also added a calibration system to make sure that the music and your input are 100% synchronised to ensure a perfect playthrough

Fights breaking after a while

Due to an error that some particular scripts gave, it was possible that a fight wouldn't start or end and you wouldn't transition to the shop. This has been fixed and now you are also able to play the later levels!

Smaller fixes

Aliens now have the correct faction in both the sidebar and the tooltip

AZERTY support! The game now recognizes which keyboard type you have at the start of the game and displays the correct button prompts

Merlin's special attack now hits the targeted hex and also the hexes around it

Special attack tooltip now says if the damage scales with strength or intellect

Button prompts for all the different special attacks are now displayed on screen

Unit tooltips now display the extra traits a unit gets when using a trait consumable





Do not hesitate to join our Discord to give feedback and receive updates on the game!

-ROGUE6