 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19723472 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have added some new items and chests inside of the runs, the Items are:

Book of Attack - Upgrade on one of your attack skills, but not the base attack.

Book of Utility - Upgrade one of your utility skills.

Book of Defense - Upgrade one of your defense skills.

Crush Undeads - Give 200 of damage in all enemies

Crystal of Health - if it is equipped in the items slots when you get under 25% of health it's used and heal yourself automatically.

Scroll of Revive - If it is equipped in the items slots when you die you will be revived.

This are the new first items, and we will get new ones in the future. But first of all we will make it better! More beauty!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link