We have added some new items and chests inside of the runs, the Items are:

Book of Attack - Upgrade on one of your attack skills, but not the base attack.

Book of Utility - Upgrade one of your utility skills.

Book of Defense - Upgrade one of your defense skills.

Crush Undeads - Give 200 of damage in all enemies

Crystal of Health - if it is equipped in the items slots when you get under 25% of health it's used and heal yourself automatically.

Scroll of Revive - If it is equipped in the items slots when you die you will be revived.

This are the new first items, and we will get new ones in the future. But first of all we will make it better! More beauty!