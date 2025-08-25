PATCH CONTAINS BREAKING CHANGES. OLD SAVES NO LONGER WORKS.



- Added coloring to perk modifier values.

- Added grouping to Perk Bonuses - views

- Unlocking a new world now gives a (non-permanent) universal perk. Strength is based on the order of the world.

- Increased standard gamespeed (1.3 -> 1.5)

- Decreased permanent perk value ( 100% -> 75% )

- Ability to edit the save name in Load Game - view

- Added more gamemodes (Speedrun, Relaxed, Custom)

- Letters are kept on restart

- Changes to mining exp and mining speed (duration) perks.

- Changed combat speed (duration) perk logic.

- Changed gamespeed logic

- Changed max level 12 -> 10 (Perk values adjusted accordingly).

- Added a button to the shop which allows selling all resources.

- Fixed a bug in permanent perk purchase tracking.

- Grouped quests and changed how quest progression works.

- Improved Quest UI

- Quests can be filtered by category

- Selected quest progression is visible in the bottom left corner (can be toggled on/off)

- World generation changes

- Combat now drops soldiers

- Soldier tokens from combat are now unlocked by a quest

- Added ability to retire soldiers for soldier tokens

- Significantly reduced soldier value

- Added groups to shop and crafting.

- Added setting for navigation UI size.

- Some general UI/UX changes

- Added Board and Combat unlock messages.

- Added Paradoximus world

- Added Paradoximus quests