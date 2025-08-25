PATCH CONTAINS BREAKING CHANGES. OLD SAVES NO LONGER WORKS.
- Added coloring to perk modifier values.
- Added grouping to Perk Bonuses - views
- Unlocking a new world now gives a (non-permanent) universal perk. Strength is based on the order of the world.
- Increased standard gamespeed (1.3 -> 1.5)
- Decreased permanent perk value ( 100% -> 75% )
- Ability to edit the save name in Load Game - view
- Added more gamemodes (Speedrun, Relaxed, Custom)
- Letters are kept on restart
- Changes to mining exp and mining speed (duration) perks.
- Changed combat speed (duration) perk logic.
- Changed gamespeed logic
- Changed max level 12 -> 10 (Perk values adjusted accordingly).
- Added a button to the shop which allows selling all resources.
- Fixed a bug in permanent perk purchase tracking.
- Grouped quests and changed how quest progression works.
- Improved Quest UI
- Quests can be filtered by category
- Selected quest progression is visible in the bottom left corner (can be toggled on/off)
- World generation changes
- Combat now drops soldiers
- Soldier tokens from combat are now unlocked by a quest
- Added ability to retire soldiers for soldier tokens
- Significantly reduced soldier value
- Added groups to shop and crafting.
- Added setting for navigation UI size.
- Some general UI/UX changes
- Added Board and Combat unlock messages.
- Added Paradoximus world
- Added Paradoximus quests
Update 0.3.0 - Paradoximus Update
