 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19723468 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PATCH CONTAINS BREAKING CHANGES. OLD SAVES NO LONGER WORKS.

- Added coloring to perk modifier values.
- Added grouping to Perk Bonuses - views
- Unlocking a new world now gives a (non-permanent) universal perk. Strength is based on the order of the world.
- Increased standard gamespeed (1.3 -> 1.5)
- Decreased permanent perk value ( 100% -> 75% )
- Ability to edit the save name in Load Game - view
- Added more gamemodes (Speedrun, Relaxed, Custom)
- Letters are kept on restart
- Changes to mining exp and mining speed (duration) perks.
- Changed combat speed (duration) perk logic.
- Changed gamespeed logic
- Changed max level 12 -> 10 (Perk values adjusted accordingly).
- Added a button to the shop which allows selling all resources.
- Fixed a bug in permanent perk purchase tracking.
- Grouped quests and changed how quest progression works.
- Improved Quest UI
- Quests can be filtered by category
- Selected quest progression is visible in the bottom left corner (can be toggled on/off)
- World generation changes
- Combat now drops soldiers
- Soldier tokens from combat are now unlocked by a quest
- Added ability to retire soldiers for soldier tokens
- Significantly reduced soldier value
- Added groups to shop and crafting.
- Added setting for navigation UI size.
- Some general UI/UX changes
- Added Board and Combat unlock messages.
- Added Paradoximus world
- Added Paradoximus quests

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link